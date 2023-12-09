Afghanistan: Girls studying in sixth grade urge Taliban to not stop them from attending schools

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 9 : Several girls studying in sixth grade in Afghanistan have raised concerns about not being able to go to school next year, Afghanistan-based TOLO News reported. Afghan girls called on the Taliban not to stop girls from going to school in the next academic year.

Zahra and Zainab, who have just finished the sixth grade, speak about their last day at school. More than two years have passed, and the Taliban has so far not made any announcement regarding the reopening of schools for girls above the sixth grade, according to TOLO News report.

"The last day of our school was very sad. Me and all my classmates were crying because we cannot go to school anymore, the teachers were also crying because they couldn't see their students anymore," TOLO News quoted Zainab, a sixth grade student, as saying.

Zahra, the sister and classmate of Zainab said, "We said goodbye to our classmates and teachers. It's a very sad feeling that you can't see your classmates anymore. I spent 6 good years in school and from now on I don't want to sit in the corner of the house."

Zahra and Zainab's family emphasised the importance of their children's education. Their family urged the Taliban not to prevent girls from attending school. He said, "I do not want us to remain in these problems and for our children to remain in poverty and illiteracy in the future."

Palwasha, a women's rights activist, said, "In today's world where everyone is turning to technology, unfortunately, in Afghanistan as an Islamic country, girls above the sixth grade do not have the right to education and knowledge of humanities," according to TOLO News report.

More than 800 days have passed since the Taliban announced the closure of schools for girls studying above sixth grade in Afghanistan. The Taliban has said that they are working to provide education to girls above the sixth grade.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, Taliban-appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, said closing the gates of schools is one of the fundamental reasons for people and for some nations to distance themselves from the Taliban.

Earlier in November, girl students called for the doors of universities to open for them, TOLO News reported. On the occasion of International Student Day, they stressed that education is their fundamental right and the Taliban should not prevent them from it.

Madina, 23, a third-year sociology student at Kabul University, said that the closing of the doors to education has taken away her dreams.

"My dream was to finish my bachelor's degree in sociology and then study for a master's degree in law so that I could defend the rights of Afghan girls," she said.

Other students, including both boys and girls, are asking the current Afghan government to reopen the universities as soon as possible to allow them to study in the country, according to TOLO News.

Toba, another student, said, "Our request to the current government and the international community is to open the gates of universities and schools for female classes so that female students can also benefit from the blessings of education.""Our sisters are half of society; education should be given to them so that we can grow our society and yours," said Sayed Rohullah, a student.

Taliban did not comment on their demand for International Student Day but emphasised that they are trying to create facilities for students in order to teach them as effectively as possible.

Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Taliban, said, "In this regard, we are making our final efforts, from scholarships to education inside the country, raising the level of education and making educational departments specialised. In this regard, things have improved and efforts are still ongoing."

