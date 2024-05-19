Afghanistan: Nearly 70 people killed in recent floods in Ghor, Faryab

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 19 : Nearly 70 people have been killed in recent floods in Ghor and Faryab provinces of Afghanistan, Afghanistan-based TOLO News reported. Local officials in Ghor province have reported that 10 people are still missing, and the death toll from the floods that occurred on Friday might rise.

Thousands of homes, hundreds of shops and thousands of acres of farmland have been destroyed in these floods and thousands of livestock have perished.

Nearly 80 per cent of the city of Ferozkoh has been devastated in the floods that occurred in Ghor. Furthermore, the heavy rainfall has submerged the surroundings of the Minaret of Jam in Ghor, sparking concerns about the potential destruction of 800-year-old monument.

Taliban-appointed Ghor province's spokesperson Abdul Wahid Hamas has said that 50 people, including women and children have died and several are missing in recent floods.

Speaking to TOLO News, Abdul Wahid Hamas said, "In these floods, fifty people, including women and children, have died, and several are missing. Two thousand houses have been completely destroyed, and more than four thousand houses have been partially damaged. Furthermore, two thousand five hundred shops in the city of Ferozkoh and the districts of this province have been destroyed."

The districts of Shahrak, Dolina, and Tiura alongside the city of Ferozkoh have been impacted by the floods in Ghor. The main Herat-Ghor highway and roads connecting the districts to Ferozkoh have been destroyed and blocked. Homeless people have been facing difficult conditions.

Speaking to TOLO News, Nazar Mohammad, a resident of Ferozkoh city, said, "These floods have left us without clothes or a morsel of bread. I am in dire need of ten afghani. Two families lived here, and the flood destroyed both homes."

Another resident of Ferozkoh Abdul Hai said that his orchard, home and livelihood "are all gone and nothing is left intact." He further said, "Nothing is left intact, and even our food has been taken by the flood. The floods have destroyed the wells, and we have no drinking water."

As many as 18 people have died in the deadly floods in Faryab province and caused financial losses to residents of Faryab and Sar-e Pol provinces, according to TOLO News report.

Taliban-appointed Faryab governor's spokesperson Esamatullah Moradi said, "The severe flood that hit Faryab province mainly affected the districts of Belcheragh, Pashtun Kot, Khwaja Sabz Posh, Qaisar, and Almar, causing significant financial losses to the local residents. Eighteen people have been martyred, and two have been injured in these floods."

Taliban-appointed Sar-e Pol Governor's spokesperson Habibullah Masroor said, "In the villages of Khawal and Qala Shahr in the Kohistanat district, more than 60 residential houses have been either destroyed or partially damaged. Dozens of shops and hundreds of acres of agricultural land have been destroyed," the report said.

Recent floods in many parts of Afghanistan, particularly Ghor, have been unprecedented. On Saturday, Taliban-led Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation has announced that the provinces of Panjshir, Nuristan, Kunar, Kapisa, Parwan, Bamiyan, Faryab, Jawzjan, Herat, Farah, Ghor, Badghis, Badakhshan, Takhar, Baghlan and Samangan will experience heavy rainfall and potential flooding on Sunday.

