Afghanistan: One killed, five injured after minibus overturns in Bamyan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 5 : At least one person was killed and five more were injured after a minibus overturned in the central province of Afghanistan's Bamyan, Khaama Press reported.

According to the statement released on Wednesday, a minibus turned turtle on the Highway in the Shabar area, killing one person on the spot and injuring five others.

It also said that all the injured, including women and children, were taken to the provincial hospital for medical treatment.

A similar incident occurred on the Kabul-Bamyan highway on Tuesday, where six people had sustained injuries, Khaama Press reported citing officials.

The incident occurred near the Fatemisti village near the provincial capital of Bamyan, where two vehicles collided on the Bamyan highway, after which all the injured people were transferred by traffic personnel to Bamyan provincial hospital for treatment.

In another incident, five people got injured in the eastern Laghman province.

On Tuesday, another incident occurred in the eastern Laghman province in which five people were injured.

The major factors for the traffic accident in the country were a lack of safety measures, reckless driving, dilapidated roads, and not following the traffic rules, Khaama Press reported citing officials.

According to Khaama Press, over the Eid holidays, more than 100 vehicle accidents occurred nationwide, resulting in at least 132 injuries and 66 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the Financial and Administrative Director of the traffic police in Afghanistan said that in the last three months, nearly 3,00,000 cars without documents have been registered across the country, Tolo News reported.

The current increase in road accidents is directly related to reckless driving, lack of asphalted roads, poorly maintained vehicles and neglected traffic laws, Khaama Press reported citing officials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor