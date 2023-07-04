Afghanistan: Over 250 injured in Herat province in last five days

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 4 : Over 259 people have been injured due to traffic incidents in the western province of Afghanistan's Herat over the last five days, Khaama Press reported.

The Khaama Press News Agency is an online news service for Afghanistan.

"In the last five days, we had 259 injured traffic accidents and, unfortunately, three deaths," Khaama Press quoted an official as saying.

According to the official, most of the injured were teenagers and young adults. According to hospital officials, most incidents and injuries occurred during the Eid days.

Meanwhile, the eastern province of Nangarhar also had the highest number of incidents during the Eid days. At least two people died, and 168 others were injured due to traffic accidents in the province, Khaama Press reported.

Moreover, more than a dozen had been killed and over 300 others injured due to traffic accidents across the country, as per Khaama Press.

On the other hand, 33 people died, and 45 others were injured in several traffic accidents in different provinces before Eid days.

The current increase in road accidents is directly related to reckless driving, lack of asphalted roads, poorly maintained vehicles and neglected traffic laws, Khaama Press reported citing officials.

In another incident, at least three children were killed, and three others sustained injuries when a mine exploded in Afghanistan's Faryab province, Khaama Press reported citing local officials on Monday.

According to Shamsullah Mohammadi, Taliban's provincial director for information and culture, a group of children spotted a toy-like device in the Khwaja Sabz Posh region of Faryab province on Sunday afternoon and began playing with it.

Nonetheless, the device exploded, killing three children and wounding three more. According to the report, the injured children were brought to a provincial hospital for medical care.

Incidents like these are a regular affair in the Faryab province of Afghanistan as years of war have left several mines and weapons out in the open in the war-torn country. A similar incident occurred earlier as well in the Wardak province of Afghanistan, killing one person. Afghanistan is contaminated with explosive devices due to four decades of conflict, which has killed and injured thousands of Afghan nationals, including children and women.

Meanwhile, despite a considerable fall in casualties compared to prior years of conflict and insurgency, a significant number of civilians have been killed and injured in attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, according to a recent UN assessment, reported Khaama Press.

According to the UNAMA in Afghanistan, 3,774 civilians were injured, with 1,095 killed, as a result of violence in the nation between August 2021 and the end of May 2023. The people killed or injured due to the country's remaining explosion devices are also included in the report, said the Khaama Press report.

