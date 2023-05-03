Kabul [Afghstan], May 3 : Afghstan received fresh monetary aid for the Afghstan Humtarian Fund (AHF) of Euro 1.5 million for 2023, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humtarian Affairs (OCHA) announced, Khaama Press reported.

On Tuesday, OCHA posted on Twitter to acknowledge Ireland's recent significant contributions to the Afghan people, saying that additional humtarian supplies will have a beneficial impact on the lives of Afghans in general.

In all of Afghstan, poverty and hunger have significantly increased since the Taliban retook control of the country in August 2021.

Approximately 28.3 million Afghans, or roughly two-thirds of the country's population, will require urgent humtarian and protective assistance in 2023, according to the orgzation's (OCHA) findings, reported Khaama Press.

The biggest and worst humtarian disaster in the world at the beginning of the year was in Afghstan. Both in terms of quantity and intensity, this signifies a drastic decline.

Humtarian orgsations have repeatedly urged the international world to continue to stand in solidarity with the Afghan people and provide assistance to them during these trying times.

Aid orgsations and humtarian orgsations have remained committed to continuing to provide their life-saving support to the people of Afghstan in 2023, despite the restrictions imposed by the Taliban de facto government, particularly on women and girls.

