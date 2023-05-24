Afghanistan: Residents of Helmand province suffer heavy losses due to drying up of river

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 24 : Residents of Helmand province in Afghanistan have complained of heavy losses due to lack of water as agriculture is an important and only source of income in the region, reported TOLOnews.

The lone river in the Musa Qala region in southeast Helmand province has lately dried up, leaving the locals there in a desperate predicament. The locals claimed to have experienced losses and to be in appalling circumstances.

Agriculture is the only source of income for Abdullah, whose harvests have been destroyed due to the lack of water there.

"In Helmand, there is no water in general. The water in wells has also dropped. You see it here that the harvests of wheat have dried up due to lack of water," Abdullah said, according to TOLOnews.

The residents called on the Islamic Emirate to address their challenges, however, there has been no improvement in the situation of the farmers in the region.

"Here was a garden of almonds. The condition was good. But now due to lack of water, the almond trees have been destroyed," said Abdul Ahad, another farmer in Helmand.

"You see the situation from up close here what the situation is about. There is not even water for drinking," said a resident of Kabul, lamenting over the ongoing situation in Helmand.

Moreover, many residents say that people residing in Musa Qala also lack access to drinking water, reported TOLOnews.

Years of conflict, poverty, and the broken and donation-based economy have forced ordinary people to suffer acute hunger and food shortage. People in the war-stricken country continue to live miserably.

Since the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan in 2021, the economy has failed to recover, keeping millions of people on the verge of starvation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor