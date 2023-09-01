Afghanistan: Six people killed, two others injured in accident in Badakhshan

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 1 : Six people were killed and two others were injured in an accident in the Yawan district of Afghanistan's Badakhshan, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported citing Taliban-led provincial officials.

The six victims who died included a local Taliban commander named Douran. The Taliban-appointed media and public relations of the Badakhshan province confirmed the incident in a statement, the report said.

It said that the accident occurred on Friday afternoon (local time) due to the diversion of the vehicle from the road. According to the statement, the accident took place when Douran was travelling with his family to attend his son's wedding in Shengan.

Meanwhile, Taliban-appointed Badakhshan officials said the accident took place due to brake failure and technical issues, Khaama Press reported.

Traffic-related accidents in Afghanistan have witnessed a rise in various provinces of the country, mainly on highways resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.

Factors like dilapidated roads, negligence, and excessive speeding have been identified as reasons behind traffic incidents in Afghanistan.

Earlier on August 25, one person was killed and two others were injured in an accident in Afghanistan's Kapisa, Khaama Press reported citing a statement released by Taliban-appointed provincial authorities.

According to the statement, the accident occurred in the Nijrab district of Kapisa province on Friday afternoon and claimed the life of one person and injured two others. According to the initial investigation, the accident was primarily caused due to over-speeding.

On August 24, four people died and nine others were injured in two traffic accidents in Samangan province of Afghanistan. Taliban-appointed Traffic police official Neyaz Mohammad confirmed the incident, Khaama Press reported.

Four people died and eight others were injured in the first accident that occurred when a car overturned on the Baghlan-Samangan highway in the Qachen area due to reckless driving, the report said. Simultaneously, two vehicles collided in the same area, injuring one person.

