Afghanistan tops list of countries most affected by terrorism

Afghanistan is at the top of the list of countries affected by terrorism in 2021, local media reported citing the Global Terrorism Index published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).

In 2021, Afghanistan was the least peaceful country in the world as it was most affected by terrorism, Tolo News reported citing IEP.

The country witnessed as many as 1,426 deaths from terrorism in 2021, which account for 20 per cent of the world's total, according to the IEP report, which added that at least 2,199 people were injured in terror incidents in Afghanistan while 91 cases of hostages were registered.

Over half of these victims were civilians, said the report, which included the 2021 attack that occurred in Kabul when Daesh detonated two suicide bombs near Kabul International Airport, killing 170 people and injuring over 200, reported the media outlet.

Notably, after Afghanistan, Iraq and Pakistan reported the most terrorist attacks in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan in mid-August has triggered economic disarray and a dire humanitarian crisis in the country.

According to the United Nations, more than 24 million people in Afghanistan require humanitarian assistance.

( With inputs from ANI )

