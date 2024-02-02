Afghanistan: Two suspects lashed in Kabul on charges of having 'extramarital affair'

Kabul [Afghanistan] February 2 : Two persons accused of having "extramarital relations" were lashed 35 times in Kabul province, Khaama Press reported, citing a Taliban court statement.

The court confirmed the harsh penalty on Thursday, February 1, stating that each individual received 35 lashes and a six-month prison sentence from the primary court.

The statement issued by the Supreme Court of the Taliban did not specify whether the accused were publicly lashed for extramarital relations or not. Nonetheless, this development underscores the regime's commitment to enforcing strict punishment measures since reclaiming control over Afghanistan, according to The Khaama Press

The recurrent public lashings under the Taliban regime have sparked international concern regarding human rights and legal standards. These actions reflect the continued imposition of rigorous interpretations of Islamic law by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban has implemented oppressive policies, particularly affecting women who are confined to their homes and barred from accessing education and employment opportunities. Such measures have worsened the already severe humanitarian crisis in the nation as per The Khaama Press.

The return of refugees from neighbouring countries, amid harsh winter conditions and a shortage of funding, has further compounded the dire situation in Afghanistan. The uncertainty surrounding the country's prospects adds to the gravity of the humanitarian plight faced by its population.

The restrictive measures imposed by the Taliban have disproportionately impacted women, deepening the humanitarian crisis and prompting concerns about the well-being and future of Afghan citizens.

