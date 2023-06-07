Afghanistan urges international organisations to resume work on 32 environmental projects

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 7 : Afghanistan's National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) on Tuesday said it has urged international organisations to resume work on 32 small and large environmental projects, Khaama Press reported.

The Khaama Press News Agency is an online news service for Afghanistan,

The agency's director, Hafiz Aziz Rahman, said, "The international community should not politicise environmental issues. Foreign institutions should resume work on the projects in the field of an environmental improvement costing nearly 824 million US dollars, which have now been suspended."

The National Environmental Protection Agency observed that several concerns, including deforestation, drought, flooding, and climate change, have contributed to environmental problems in the country, as per Khaama Press.

Aziz Rahman noted, "Last year, the National Environmental Protection Agency, in collaboration with the offices of various ministries, was able to reduce air pollution in Kabul and other areas."

The environmental protection agency also called on the people and companies to fight against plastic pollution and reduce their production and use.

The report shows more than 430 million tons of plastic are produced worldwide yearly.

According to Khaama Press, decades of war and conflict have been one of the factors that created several environmental issues in Afghanistan. These issues include water pollution, air and weather pollution in the country.

Recently, the participants of the second Central Asia-European Union leaders' meeting in their closing statement expressed concern about the situation in Afghanistan, while also highlighting the stability and growth of this country, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

President of the European Council, Charles Michel, while speaking at the meeting, called for the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, and respect for human rights, especially the right to education and work for women and girls in Afghanistan.

