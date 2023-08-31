Afghanistan: US Ambassador calls ban on girl's education 'most unconscionable acts of Taliban'

Kabul [Islamabad], August 31 : Following the ban on women's education in Afghanistan, Beth Van Schaack, US ambassador-at-large for global criminal justice, said that the ban on girl's education is one of the most unconscionable acts of the current Afghan government, reported TOLO News.

After having meetings with the Taliban, Van Schaack said that they are pushing to relax some of the restrictions.

“When it comes to girls’ education, indeed this is one of the most unconscionable acts of the Taliban, to deny young girls the ability to plan their own life paths, to operate in public, to have to contribute to the growth and vibrancy of that particular society. And so in all of our engagements there, we are constantly pushing to have some of those restrictions be relaxed,” Van Schaack said.

She further said that the International Criminal Court has an open investigation and has mentioned that it is prioritizing crimes committed by the Taliban, according to TOLO News.

Schaack added, "The International Criminal Court does have an open investigation and has indicated that it is prioritizing crimes committed by the Taliban and other non-state actors and that the prosecutor has appointed a senior special advisor on gender persecution who has put forth a very comprehensive policy on how the Office of the Prosecutor should prosecute gender persecution before the International Criminal Court. Now, no charges have been forthcoming, but we do anticipate that they will be, and so that’s an area to watch."

However, the Taliban has not said anything on this matter yet but it has always said that the ban on female education is not permanent and they are further trying to resolve this problem.

For two years, girls above sixth grade have been banned from attending school by the Taliban.

Although, it has raised concerns within the country as well as internationally. Moreover, some girls have asked to reopen schools for them, reported TOLO News.

Maryam, one of the students said, "We ask the Islamic Emirate to reopen schools, universities and educational centres for us because Afghanistan cannot be completed without women and cannot progress."

Earlier, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the US has been always clear about the girl's education in Afghanistan.

Moreover, Jean-Pierre added that Washington has a clear focus on supporting and assisting Afghan women without supporting the Taliban.

Earlier, Human Rights Watch (HRW) criticised the imposition of restrictions on Afghan women.

A startling 80 per cent of Afghan girls and young women who are of school age are currently denied access to education under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, a new report by Care International stated, according to Khaama Press.

Afghanistan remains the only country to ban girls' and women's education which has resulted in a substantial economic toll of approximately USD 5.4 billion.

Earlier this month, former United Kingdom Prime Minister Gordon Brown called the treatment of Afghan women and girls "gender apartheid" and urged the American government and the UK government to impose sanctions on the Taliban, people directly responsible for such policies, TOLO News reported.

“I am proposing that the international criminal court look specifically at the violation of the rights of girls and women in Afghanistan, and I believe that governments like the American government and the UK government must impose sanctions on those people who are directly responsible for this policy," Gordon Brown added.

