Afghanistan warns of 'regional instability' due to political crisis in Pakistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 6 : The Taliban-led Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan expressed grave concern over the escalating tensions between Pakistan's government and opposition, warning that the intensifying tensions between government supporters and opposition forces pose a threat to regional stability.

In a rough translation of a post on X by Abdul Qahar Balkhi, Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, he wrote, "In the neighbouring country of Pakistan, the tension between the supporters of the government and the political opponents has reached an alarming level, which may continue to have a negative impact on the entire region."

Notably, former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) has been staging protests against the government in Islamabad and Lahore. PTI gave a fresh call for nationwide protests on October 1, starting in Islamabad, to ensure the independence of the judiciary.

Balkhi emphasised the importance of negotiation and understanding in addressing the legitimate demands of the people. He also said that Afghanistan is keeping a close eye on the situation in Pakistan.

"The best way to meet the legitimate demands of the people is through negotiation and understanding. Recent events have proven that the refusal to negotiate complicates the issue. We are closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan," the post added.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi claimed that 11 officers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and 120 Afghan nationals were among the PTI protesters arrested in Islamabad.

According to ARY News, Naqvi said that 564 people were arrested during the crackdown, including 11 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police officers who were reportedly involved in the protest.

Meanwhile, in wake of protests by PTI, the mobile phone services remained suspended in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the third day, continuing on Sunday, Geo News reported.

At other locations, such as Sri Nagar Highway, Zero Point, and Faisal Avenue, containers are in position, and the Faizabad Interchange has partially opened. Meanwhile, Punjab police officers continue to remain stationed at various locations throughout the garrison town, raising the level of security.

