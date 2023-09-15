Afghanistan "will be very much on the agenda" of 78th UNGA meeting: UN Chief Guterres 

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 15 : Following the deteriorating situations in Afghanistan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said that women and girls' rights in Afghanistan will be an issue that "will be very much on the agenda" of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, reported TOLO News.

“The rights of women and girls in Afghanistan is absolutely central to all concerns and will be one of the issues that will be very much in the agenda,” Guterres said.

Leaders from all over the world will address the UNGA on September 18 and 19 in New York.

Although, the Taliban said that women's rights in Afghanistan are ensured within the frameworks of Islamic principles, according to TOLO News.

The Taliban's spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, asked the world to respect Islamic values in Afghanistan and to not interfere in the country’s internal affairs.

"The issue of human rights is an excuse that is used. In reality, the people of Afghanistan have rights given to them by Sharia law. Nobody can show that someone else's rights have been violated. All individuals have rights, including men, women, children, and the elderly,” said Mujahid.

However, according to some university lecturers, participation of all the citizens, including women in the political arena is important.

Zaki Mohammadi, a political analyst, said, “It is the responsibility of the government to provide facilities for the people, provide services. We are like the two wings of a bird in the society, and our sisters are the one wing. If we want to have a developed society, we should provide the rights of work, education and political participation."

Earlier, the UN special rapporteur for Afghanistan, Richard Bennett at the UN Human Rights Council called on the “Taliban to reverse their draconian, misogynist policies and allow women to work and run businesses, including delivering essential services through NGOs and the UN.”

While addressing the 54th regular session of the Human Rights Council, Bennett noted that 60,000 women lost their jobs due to recent restrictions imposed by the Taliban, reported TOLO News.

“Recently the Taliban has restricted women’s activities even more. Beauty salons have been prohibited, eliminating approximately 60,000 jobs, depriving them of one of few remaining women’s only safe spaces,” he said.

He also called on the Taliban to reverse the “draconian, misogynist policies” against women and allow them to work and run businesses, Tolo News reported.

The education and work of girls and women are the two main issues which sparked reactions at an international level.

Meanwhile, the representatives of some countries who attended the meeting also voiced concerns over the restrictions on Afghan girls and women in access to education and work.

Lubna Qassim, UAE Deputy Representative to the UN Human Rights Council, said the “significant humanitarian challenges facing Afghanistan will have a significant negative impact on the Afghani society and its future.”

