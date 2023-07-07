Afghanistan: Women makeup artists protest against ban on beauty salons by Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 7 : Days after the Taliban issued a decree and banned women's beauty salons across the country, several women makeup artists protested against the move and urged for rescinding of the order, Tolo News reported.

More than 60,000 women in Afghanistan are at risk of losing their jobs after the Taliban ordered the closure of all women's beauty parlours and hairdressing salons across the country, as per Khaama Press.

The protesters gathered at the Union of Women's Beauty Salons and said that the closure of beauty salons will lead to severe economic challenges for them.

"More than 12,000 women's beauty salons are active all over Afghanistan and all of them are women," Tolo News quoted Nadia Sultani, a makeup artist.

"Women's beauty salons are the women's area. The head of every beauty salon is a woman. When a woman is working in a women's beauty salon, that is due to hardship and poverty," Raha Hassani, another makeup artist stated.

The Taliban in a new decree, banned women's beauty salons in Kabul and other provinces across the country on July 4.

The Taliban Ministry of Vice and Virtue also ordered the Kabul municipality to bring the new decree of the Taliban leader into effect and cancel the licenses of women's beauty salons.

The Islamic Emirate has banned girls and women from going to schools, universities and working at NGOs as well as going to public areas such as parks, cinemas, and other recreation areas.

The UN Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Opinion and Expression, Irene Khan, said at the 53rd regular session of the Human Rights Council, last month that women's public presence has been totally erased by the 'Taliban', Tolo News reported.

Previously, the UN special rapporteur for Afghanistan Richard Bennett, said that between September 2021 and May 2023, more than 50 edicts were issued regarding women and girls by the Islamic Emirate, which has "deprived Afghan women of the right to education, work, and participation in social and political life", Tolo News reported.

According to the UN, fifty anti-women decrees have been implemented since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

They have restricted media freedoms and banned women from public places like parks and gyms. The actions have sparked a harsh international backlash, further isolating the country at a time when its economy is in free fall and escalating a humanitarian crisis.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor