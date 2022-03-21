Afghanistan's ex-finance minister is driving Uber taxi in US for survival

Mohammad Khalid Payenda who was Afghanistan's finance minister a few months ago. Now he is driving Uber taxis in the US for survival.

Taxi driver for subsistence

Mohammed Khalid Payenda has to drive an Uber taxi on American roads. A few months ago, he was the finance minister of Afghanistan. Mohammad Khalid Payenda resigned just days before the Taliban took control of Kabul in Afghanistan. He then immigrated to the United States with his family. Although he is currently working as a professor at Georgetown University in the US, he drives as a part-time taxi driver to support his family.

Mohammad Khalid Payenda said the United States was responsible for the current situation in Afghanistan. The United States fled from a humanitarian standpoint and unilaterally withdrew its troops from Afghanistan. Mohammad Khalid Payenda has accused the Taliban of occupying the country.

Ashraf Ghani's government collapsed just days after the US withdrew its troops from Afghanistan. The Taliban militant group has taken over the entire country with the help of weapons.