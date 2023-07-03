Afghanistan's former military officials call on Taliban to prevent "opportunists" from mistreating, harassing them

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 3 : Afghanistan's former military officials have called on the Taliban to prevent "opportunists" from mistreating and harassing them, TOLO News reported.

On Sunday, a meeting with the participation of the Taliban acting Prime Minister and former Afghan military officials was held in the Sapedar Palace.

Shorgul Pashtoon, a former military official, said: "If you ask us, we can present any military official to any department who was a general or military member in Afghanistan but some biased individuals give a report and then the military official is detained by a department for about three to four months. We call for your cooperation in this regard."

Speaking at the same meeting, a military veteran, Afandi Sangar, called for the problems of retirees to be addressed. He said that their pensions should be paid as they are facing difficult conditions.

"We are ready to serve the country and the Islamic Emirate should use the experiences of the retirees," said Sangar Afandi, another former military official.

Taliban acting Prime Minister Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, meanwhile promised that there is no threat to the former military officials in Afghanistan.

He also called on the former political and government officials who left the country to return to Afghanistan. Mawlawi Kabir pledged that the Taliban is committed to address the problems of the former military officials.

He said: "We don't detain on charges of being a general or being a commander of the corps after the general amnesty was announced. We don't disturb you and those Afghan generals who are living abroad, they should be assured that the doors of the Islamic Emirate are opened for them."

Mawlawi Kabul vowed that the Taliban would attempt to improve the relations between Kabul and the international community.

"Our efforts for improvement, reconstruction and the economic progress of the country are continuing," he said.

