Afghanistan's state-owned bread factory resumes production after decades

Kabul, Feb 21 Afghanistan's state-owned bread factory, Silo-e-Markazi or central silo located in Kabul, has resumed production decades after it stopped functioning, an official said here.

"After hectic efforts we have reactivated the Silo-e-Markazi to resume production and for the first time over the past 30 years it begun baking breads and cakes," Xinhua news agency quoted chief of the bread producing body, Khayal Mohammad Maher as saying to reporters on Sunday.

The factory, which has been badly damaged since the 1990s and stopped functioning since 1992, would be fully reconstructed to increase its products.

"Two more branches of the silo are situated in the southern Kandahar and western Herat cities and authorities would soon buy necessary equipment to fully reactivate the said factories," Maher said.

According to the official, the silo begun its production with baking 200 kg of flour to make bread and cake daily and in the future the capacity would increase to five tonnes per day.

This is the first-ever state-run production entity that has been reactivated since Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August last year.

Presently a total of 130 persons, including 12 women, are working in the bakery section of the silo to produce bread and cake and the products are sold in 36 stalls across the capital city.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor