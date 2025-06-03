Afrasiab Khattak warn of ISIS-K's rise and alleged collusion with Pakistan against Baloch activists

Balochistan, [Pakistan] June 3 : Former senator and Pashtun nationalist leader Afrasiab Khattak has urged the Pakistani government to clarify the rising influence of the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) following the group's threats against Baloch communities and pro-independence organisations, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

In a message shared on the social media platform X, Khattak questioned the lack of response from state institutions regarding the reportedly expanding operational territory of ISIS in Pakistan. He pointed out the concerning trend of foreign militants being apprehended with alleged ties to foreign intelligence agencies and revealed that ISIS has openly declared war on the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

Khattak cautioned that the emergence of ISIS-K recalls the activities of al-Qaeda in the region two decades earlier, and he called for accountability from Pakistan's intelligence and security services. His remarks followed a statement made by ISIS-K on May 25th, which accused Baloch militant groups of assaulting its bases in Mastung district, Balochistan. In a video shared by the group, ISIS-K not only threatened armed Baloch factions but also targeted human rights advocates, such as Mahrang Baloch, families of the missing, and participants in peaceful protests, TBP reported.

Former US Ambassador to Afghanistan and Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad also expressed strong concerns regarding these developments. He indicated that ISIS-K and Pakistani security forces now appear to be united against Baloch nationalist factions, a shift he characterised as a perilous moment in the region's power dynamics.

Khalilzad warned the global community that the growing connection between extremist groups and state agents in Balochistan could present serious risks for regional peace and stability, according to the TBP report.

The group issued warnings in Pashto and Farsi, calling on its supporters in Balochistan to engage in aggressive actions against Baloch political and nationalist entities. The group specifically incited attacks on demonstrations organised by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, as stated by TBP.

These threats have led to widespread condemnation from Baloch political entities and human rights advocates, who accuse the Pakistani government of utilising extremist organisations as proxies to stifle legitimate political dissent and civil rights movements. According to TBP, human rights organisations have called on international bodies to demand accountability from Pakistan and to ensure the safety of vulnerable populations in Balochistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor