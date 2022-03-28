Africa reports 2,422 new COVID-19 cases

The African continent reported 2,422 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Sunday.

Figures from the Africa CDC showed that the number of confirmed positive cases across the continent rose from 11,320,465 on Saturday to 11,322,887 as of Sunday evening.

The death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent has reached 250,942, while 10,630,071 people who have been infected with the disease have recovered, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,712,263 cases, while northern African countries Morocco and Tunisia reported 1,162,764 and 1,033,762 cases respectively, it said.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

