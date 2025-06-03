African nations stand strongly with India, condemn Pahalgam attack: Shinde led all-party delegation as visit concludes

Monrovia [Liberia], June 3 : The all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde concluded India's diplomatic outreach programme, sharing India's stance against terrorism and condemning Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Liberia on Tuesday.

Delegation members IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer, BJP MP SS Ahluwalia, and BJP MP Atul Garg unanimously highlighted the strong support from African countries for India's fight against terrorism, their condemnation of the terror attack, and their recognition of Pakistan as a breeding ground for terrorism.

The delegation, which visited Liberia, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the UAE, successfully exposed Pakistan's role in terrorism while fostering international solidarity.

Basheer expressed satisfaction with the mission ahead of their departure, noting that it was "effective" and that the African nations strongly condemned that attack.

"I'm satisfied and gratified because the government took us into confidence and entrusted a noble work to us... The leader of this group was very cordial, and he gave all kinds of opportunities to all the members. As far as the outcome of our mission is concerned, I feel it was very effective. All team members have deep knowledge... All the African nations we visited have said they stand strongly with India," the IUML MP stated.

"Everybody says that India should take the lead to fight against terrorism. Not only that, but I would also like to say one more thing: that we were able to expose Pakistan," he added.

Echoing this sentiment, Ahluwalia thanked Prime Minister Modi for the opportunity to showcase India's stance on the global stage.

"First of all, I thank our Prime Minister, who gave me an opportunity to be included in this parliamentary delegation... In the present era, terrorism has emerged as a painful sore that can disturb the peace of any country... In the neighbourhood of India, Pakistan is a breeding centre for terrorism... Our visionary Prime Minister decided that the whole world must unite and fight against terrorism," the BJP MP said.

BJP MP Atul Garg also reinforced the positive response, stating, "On visiting different nations, we found out that they are supporting India. We told people about the situation in Pakistan. We received an amazing response in the African countries. The people of Africa love India and Modi ji. There was not one country that did not condemn (the Pahalgam attack)."

Earlier, wrapping up a high-level diplomatic mission, the delegation leader and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde described the 13-day visit by the delegation as a unified assertion of India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and a reflection of its rising global stature under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving me the opportunity to lead this delegation. I consider myself fortunate to work alongside experienced parliamentarians and leaders like SS Ahluwalia, ET Mohammed Basheer, Atul Garg, Sasmit Patra, Bansuri Swaraj, Sujan Chinoy, and Manan Kumar Mishra," said Shinde, highlighting the camaraderie and team spirit that developed during the visit.

Reflecting on the experience, Shinde said the delegation not only deepened its understanding of the countries visited but also conveyed India's message of peace and its zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.

"We carried the voice of 140 crore Indians and the message of our Prime Minister to these nations. Everywhere we went, the warmth and affinity shown towards India were unmistakable. The influence of Prime Minister Modi was clearly visible," he noted.

The delegation, led by Shinde, includes BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

The group briefed international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries.

This all-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor