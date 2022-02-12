After 70 yrs, J&K products get global recognition; GI tags part of new export policy

New Delhi/Srinagar, Feb 12 The carpet industry in Jammu and Kashmir has got a shot in the arm with the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) has introduced QR Code mechanism for the purpose of testing and certification of hand-knotted carpets manufactured in Kashmir under Geographical Indication of Goods Act 1999.

The GI tag is affixed with certain products that correspond to a specific geographical location or origin. Generally, the location or the place is historically reputed for an outstanding quality product. The tag denotes geographical genuineness and ensures native sourcing of the product.

Hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets famous for their intricate and colourful floral patterns are all set to invade the markets across the globe with GI tag being the proof of their authenticity.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) welcomed the step of the UT government, under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, for introducing GI tags to famed hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets. It stated that the QR code based mechanism, first of its kind in the country, for certification and labeling can help in checking the cheating that has badly dented the carpet Industry in Kashmir.

9 products get GI tags after J&K's transition into UT

After J&K's transition into a Union Territory nine products Kani Shawl, Kashmir Pashmina, Kashmir Sozini Craft, Kashmir Papier-Macihe, Kashmir Walnut Wood Carving, Khatamband, Kashmiri Hand Knotted Carpets and Kashmir Saffron and Basmati have been issued GI tag to fight counter branding.

The GI powered saffron and basmati rice have got world wide acceptance and have helped in preserving its quality as well. Other products that are in the list of GI tagging include Kashmir's indigenous rice types, Honey, and few spices. The GI tagging is vital to get legal protection to the product.

The concept of GI-tagging was introduced soon after August 5, 2019-when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate J&K's special status. The idea was to take the products manufactured in the Union Territory to the world.

The GI tags checked the duplicity of the products and also helped in reviving the crafts that are witnessing downfall for the past many years now. The GI tagging of J&K products has saved an individual from getting cheated and has ensured that authentic products only are sold in the market.

Besides issuing GI tags the government reduced procedural formalities for export transactions by way of fast processing of export-related documents, like issuance of licenses and import, export codes. Steps were taken to integrate the Single Window Interface for Trade system with a Single Desk Portal.

During the past two years Jammu & Kashmir Trade and Export Policy has been restructured in line with the suggestions given by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations.

Promotional programmes

In the past few months the J&K government has organized regular buyer-seller meets; marketing, promotion and publicity of handicraft and handloom products in the markets across the Gulf countries. All the steps that have been taken are aimed at putting J&K on the top and the common man is the biggest beneficiary.

Prior to J&K's reorganization such initiatives were not given that much importance. The products that present dispensation has given GI tags form a very important part of J&K's culture.

After the Pakistan sponsored insurgency broke out it in the Himalayan region in early nineties, the successive regimes didn't pay much heed towards the indigenous products of Jammu and Kashmir. Many schemes were announced for promotion of handicrafts and languishing crafts but most of these remained confined to papers only. The former political regimes kept people busy by promising them moon and stars but when it came to delivering these dispensations fell short of it.

The promotion of languishing crafts and making J&K products accessible to the world would have helped the common man to a great extent but such initiatives were not even thought about. The revocation of Article 370-temporary provision in the Indian Constitution- paved the way for transforming the Himalayan region from a backward state into a super state. As on date J&K products have flooded the markets across the globe. The GI tag provides the purchaser with a guarantee that he/she is buying a genuine product and the money being shed out by him is for something worth.

People coming closer to government

The promises that were made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, are being fulfilled at a fast pace. The steps taken by the Centre have helped to end the alienation. People are coming closer to the government and are realizing that for the past 70-years they were misled by being told that J&K's special status is a shield. The past two years have proven beyond doubt that the so-called special status was no shield. It was an impediment that deprived J&K people from getting the benefits they deserved. The Article 370, which gave so-called special privileges to the natives of J&K, in fact prevented them from even getting the basic rights as Indian citizens.

The Kashmir based politic, who every now and then, talk about "getting everything back" need to tell the people why they failed to make J&K self-reliant. What prevented them from taking J&K products to the world? Had they paid some attention towards the governance, by now many products of J&K would have got the GI tag. The poor craftsmen and artisans, who are still struggling to make their ends meet, would not have given up their traditional skills which they inherited from their ancestors. They kept on raising the issue about duplicate products being sold in the markets. But no one paid any heed towards their concerns.

Just a beginning

The government led by Prime Minister Modi has done its homework on J&K and seems determined in addressing the core issues which had created disillusionment among common masses. Today most people in Jammu and Kashmir are talking about the development and the future prospects. No one is interested in beating around the bush and reversing the clock. Except a few politic no one is mourning the demise of Article 370. For a common man, steps taken for his welfare are the biggest relief. He has boarded the bandwagon of peace, prosperity and development and there is no looking back. J&K products getting GI tagging is just a beginning there is a lot more in offing.

