"Agreed on several issues in tariff talks with US": Bangladesh Commerce Secretary

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 11 : Bangladesh and the United States have made progress in their tariff talks, with both sides agreeing on several key issues.

The second round of negotiations, led by Bangladesh's Commerce Advisor Sheikh Bashir Uddin and US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer, concluded its second day in Washington DC.

"We have agreed on several issues in tariff talks with the United States", Bangladesh Commerce Secretary, Mahabubur Rahman, toldover the phone from Washington DC, although details were not disclosed.

The two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest with particular focus on Bangladesh-US trade, commerce, and the ongoing tariff negotiations.

"Both sides reiterate their commitments to work together for shared benefits. The second day of the second round of three-day tariff talks between Bangladesh and the United States ended on Thursday in Washington, DC", Bangladesh Chief adviser Press Wing said in a statement on Friday.

The discussions covered almost all key aspects of trade relationships between the two nations, including tariffs, trade deficits, and cooperation.

"The talks were comprehensive, touching upon almost all the key aspects of the trade relationships between the two nations", the statement said.

Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin led the Bangladesh delegation in Washington DC. National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, the Chief Adviser's Special Assistant on ICT and Telecommunications, Faiz Ahmed Tayeb, joined the talks virtually from Dhaka.

Senior Commerce Ministry officials also attended the meeting in the US capital. Senior US officials from USTR, agriculture, labour affairs, environment and natural resources, Treasury, innovation & intellectual property, investment agencies, etc. joined the meeting.

Both sides resumed their meeting at 9 pm Bangladesh time Thursday. Talks will also be held on Friday.

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) had invited Bangladesh to the second round of negotiations on the Agreement on Reciprocal Tariff, scheduled from July 9 to July 11, 2025.

Bangladesh is among the first countries to restart negotiations following the issuance of President Trump's letter to leaders of 14 countries on July 7, Bangladesh Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bangladesh hopes to build on the progress made during the first round of fruitful negotiations on June 27th and conclude the agreement expeditiously, the statement said.

Earlier on Monday, two days ahead of the deadline day of July 9, US President Donald Trump had issued a letter to Bangladesh, hitting them with a tariff of 35 per cent. As per the letter, the tariffs will come into effect from August 1.

"We have had years to discuss our Trading Relationship with Bangladesh and have concluded that we must move away from these long-term and very persistent Trade Deficits engendered by Bangladesh's Tariff and Non-Tariff Policies and Trade Barriers. Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal. Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Bangladesh a Tariff of only 35 per cent on any and all Bangladeshi products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs Goods trans-shipped to evade a higher Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff," the letter read.

"Please understand that the 35% number is far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity we have with your Country...If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 35% that we charge," it added.

