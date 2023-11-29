Ahaan Panday reflects on his journey as AD on Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon-starrer 'The Railway Men'

Mumbai, Nov 29 Ahaan Panday, the assistant director for the recently released series 'The Railway Men' starring R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil, and Divyenndu, has penned a heartfelt note reminiscing the shoot of the show. He expressed that it has taught him that there is beauty in the journey.

The four-part mini-series helmed by Shiv Rawail boasts of incredible performances by the brilliant ensemble, and the show’s breath-taking scale that the makers have managed to achieve.

Taking to Instagram, Ahaan shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot of the series.

Along with the string of the pictures, he wrote a long note: "I clearly remember a day in Bhopal, we were in the summer heat, running around with wet cloths over our faces to keep us from the sun - dehydrated, lightheaded & engulfed in chaos."

"In the midst of this, it hit me, the dichotomy of it all, of artists and of the railwaymen, of how sometimes in life, you need not only work hard, you need not only try to be the best, but all you need to do is to just submit to the greater good and let life take you where it needs to take you, I was working on a show about a group of brave souls who put their lives on the line for the greater good, they didn’t know where they were heading, they didn’t know what the future held, but they strived on regardless with an iron heart and with true intent..."

"It made me realise that that is the only way we can treat our dreams, we don’t know where we’re heading, we don’t know what’s going to happen and the last thing we know is where it’s going to take us, but what we do know is that we can go forth with an iron heart and true intent, and in our cases with a smile on our faces, and maybe just maybe, if we’re lucky, there’ll be beauty on the other side," the post read.

"In the most cliched way to end this extremely unnecessary caption, I would like to say that the railwaymen & the railway men (our crew) taught me that there is beauty in the journey, and sometimes life forces you to think about where you’re going, but that’s exactly when you need to look out of that window and see the beauty in it all," concluded Ahaan.

‘The Railway Men is a thrilling tale of heroism, hope and humanity. It is a first from the partnership between Netflix and YRF Entertainment.

Inspired by true stories and against the backdrop of the tragic Bhopal Gas Leak, which remains one of the world's worst industrial disasters, 'The Railway Men' weaves a compelling narrative. It's a powerful exploration of the extraordinary efforts made by Indian Railways employees who, in this series, rise above their call of duty to save lives during the city's darkest hours.

It is streaming on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor