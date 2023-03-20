Ahead of Xi's visit to Russia, Putin accuses West of fueling Ukraine crisis

Moscow [Russia], March 20 : Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Russia visit, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin accused the 'West' of fueling the Ukraine crisis and said that the 'West' is gambling on the fates of entire states and peoples, according to the Kremlin's statement.

Putin, in an article for the Chinese Communist Party's flagship newspaper, People's Daily, stated that the North Atlantic Treaty Orgzation is striving for the global reach of activities and seeking to penetrate the Asia-Pacific.

"The crisis in Ukraine, which was provoked and is being diligently fuelled by the West, is the most striking, yet not the only, mfestation of its desire to retain its international dominance and preserve the unipolar world order. It is crystal clear that NATO is striving for a global reach of activities and seeking to penetrate the Asia-Pacific," Putin said.

"It is obvious that there are forces persistently working to split the common Eurasian space into a network of 'exclusive clubs' and military blocs that would serve to contain our countries' development and harm their interests. This won't work," he added.

According to Kremlin's statement, the Russian President stated that the geopolitical landscape in the outside world change dramatically. He further stated that the US policy of simultaneously deterring Russia and China, as well as all those who do not bend to American dictation, is getting ever more fierce and aggressive.

He also said that the international security and cooperation architecture is being dismantled. Russia has been labeled an 'immediate threat' and China a 'strategic competitor.'

Putin further stated that Russia is open to the political and diplomatic resolution of the Ukraine crisis. It was not Russia who broke off the peace talks back in April 2022.

"The future of the peace process depends solely on the will to engage in a mengful discussion taking into account current geopolitical realities. Unfortunately, the ultimatum nature of requirements placed on Russia shows that their authors are detached from these realities and lack interest in finding a solution to the situation," the Russian President said.

He also appreciated China for its 'well-balanced stance' on the Ukraine crisis.

"We welcome China's readiness to make a mengful contribution to the settlement of the crisis. Like our friends in China, we advocate for strict compliance with the UN Charter, respect for the norms of international law, including humtarian law," Putin said.

"We are committed to the principle of the indivisibility of security, which is being grossly violated by the NATO bloc. We are deeply concerned over the irresponsible and outright dangerous actions that jeopardize nuclear security. We reject illegitimate unilateral sanctions, which must be lifted," he added.

Talking about Xi's upcoming visit to Russia, Putin said that they have high expectations from this. He also stated that this is a great opportunity for Russia to meet with my good old friend with whom we enjoy the warmest relationship.

He recalled Xi's 2010 visit and said, "I made acquaintance with Comrade Xi Jinping in March 2010 when he visited Moscow as head of a high-level Chinese delegation. Our first meeting was held in a very business-like and at the same time sincere and friendly atmosphere."

"I really like this style of communication. I know that people in China attach great importance to friendship and personal relationships. It is no coincidence that Confucius the Sage said, "Is it not a joy to have friends coming from afar!" In Russia, we share this value and hold real friends for brothers. Our two peoples have very much in common here," he added.

