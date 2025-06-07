AI offers promising opportunity for achieving development, balanced growth, UAE tells 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

Brasilia [Brazil], June 7 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Parliamentary Division took part in the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum held in Brasilia, the capital of Brazil.

Parliamentary delegations discussed climate issues, artificial intelligence, peace and security, and institutional parliamentary cooperation.

During the discussion on "Parliamentary Cooperation for Responsible and Inclusive Artificial Intelligence", Sara Mohammad Falaknaz, FNC Member, stated that artificial intelligence represents a promising opportunity for achieving development and balanced growth.

She emphasised that its optimal investment requires sound governance, beginning with fair and equitable legislation. She stressed that technological advancement should not come at the expense of justice, privacy, and digital sovereignty, and highlighted the importance of considering ethical and human dimensions when developing relevant legal and regulatory frameworks.

She pointed out that the United Arab Emirates was a pioneer in anticipating the technological future through pioneering initiativesmost notably, the appointment of the world's first Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, the launch of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 aimed at enhancing government performance and achieving economic excellence through AI technologies, as well as the establishment of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

She concluded her speech by stressing the importance of enacting flexible and ethical legislation that keeps pace with rapid developments, supports innovation ecosystems, ensures the protection of individual and societal rights, and the need to enhance international parliamentary cooperation to exchange expertise and develop unified standards that ensure safe and inclusive digital transformation. (ANI/WAM)

