'AI revolution to transform way we live, work and think': EAM Jaishankar at CII Summit

New Delhi [India], December 2 : External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Monday highlighted the significant impact of emerging technologies on the global economy, and emphasised that the world is entering an era of AI, saying "AI revolution is going to transform the way we live, work and even think."

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 29th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2024 in Delhi, Jaishankar noted that the knowledge economy places a premium on innovation and creativity, which in turn demands more talent and skills.

"The AI revolution is going to transform the way we live, work and even think. we are entering an era of AI and EV, space and drones, green hydrogen and ammonia, clean and green technologies, we can go on. Whether it is the orthodox demands or those of critical and emerging technologies, a common factor is that of human resources," he said.

"The knowledge economy puts a premium on innovation and creativity that in turn, demand more talent and skills. And this arises as much of the world also contemplates a demographic crisis. The short point is that the very economic landscape that we are looking at is in the midst of a deep transformation. Responding effectively cannot be just a national endeavour," he added.

Further, EAM Jaishankar noted that India is steadily expanding its economic, political, diaspora, and cultural presence worldwide, driven by the initiatives of its businesses and talent, adding that India's goal is to work together as "Team India" abroad.

"India is today steadily expanding its economic, political, diaspora and cultural footprint in the world. Very often, it is our businesses and our talent who have led these endeavours. But whoever takes the initiative, our goal is to work as Team India abroad. We know that the world's image of India is shaped by actual experiences, be it of individuals, corporates or organizations," Jaishankar said.

"Partnerships abroad will only be as effective as forging the ones at home. And we must do so with even greater determination because the world economy is entering a turbulent era. Many nations are reverting to more nationalistic policies, while also asserting their cultural characteristics. The established globalization mantras are discredited, but yet to be replaced by new thinking. The anxieties of recent experiences has brought national security more prominently into our calculations. And technology itself is poised for a big jump with AI. This complex phenomenon - with some facets returning to the past but others leaping into the future - will be a challenge for diplomacy and business alike. In partnering together, we may get the best value for ourselves," he added.

The 29th CII Partnership Summit brings together 61 participating countries, 30 global speakers, and 11 international ministers. Discussions are underway on topics such as resilient supply chains, sustainability, research and development, green technologies, artificial intelligence, gender equality, and strategic growth initiatives.

The summit aims to foster productive partnerships and global cooperation, ensuring a shared vision for a sustainable and prosperous future.

