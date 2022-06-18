Ailing Musharraf expected to return to Pakistan soon

Pakistan's former military leader Pervez Musharraf, who has been living in Dubai since 2016, is expected to return to Pakistan soon.

As per sources, Musharraf is expected to return to Pakistan via an air ambulance and his treatment will continue in the country after the ex-dictator's health deteriorated last week, reported Geo News.

The sources also confirmed that Musharraf's family are on-board regarding the decision. His family has decided to shift him to Pakistan.

The former president has been in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the last six years getting medical treatment.

After the news of Musharraf's ill health, Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N), a major stakeholder in the coalition government, and the military leadership had said that the former president should be brought to the country if he wants to come back, reported Geo News.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif last week asked the coalition government to facilitate Musharraf if he wishes to return to Pakistan, adding that he does not have any "personal enmity or tussle" with the ex-dictator.

"I have no personal enmity or tussle with Pervez Musharraf. I do not want anyone else to suffer the traumas that I have to endure for my loved ones," the three-time prime minister stated on Twitter.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar also said the military leadership believes that the former army chief should return to Pakistan.

"In such a situation the institution and leadership's stance is that Pervez Musharraf should return," said DG ISPR during an interview with a private television channel.

Earlier, Musharraf expressed his desire to spend the "rest of his life" in his home country, local media reported.

The Express Tribune newspaper reported that the ailing former president wants to return to Pakistan as soon as possible.

Musharraf has been hospitalized for the last three weeks due to health-related complications.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor