Aim to make India third-largest economy in my third term: PM Modi

Moscow, July 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that during his third term, his government aims to make India the third-largest economy.

Addressing an Indian community event in Moscow, he said it was a coincidence that number three figures prominently in his government's many aims for the third term.

"In the third term, my government aims to make India third third-largest economy, build three crore houses for poor and three crore Lakhpati didis," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said, "It may be a new term for you, but Lakhpati didis are women self-help groups in villages in the country, we want to empower them and skill them so that three crore women become Lakhpati didis."

"It is a big aim but with the blessings of people like you, all aims will be accomplished with ease," he said.

PM Modi is in Moscow at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin and will on Tuesday attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

