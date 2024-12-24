Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to resume Beirut flights on January 9

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 24 (ANI/WAM): Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the resumption of its direct flights from Abu Dhabi to the Lebanese capital, Beirut, starting 9th January 2025.

The airline will operate four direct weekly flights between Zayed International Airport and Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut.

Flights will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, offering passengers greater flexibility and convenience. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor