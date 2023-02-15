Air India-Boeing deal will meet growing demands for air transportation in India: Biden

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the historic agreement for Air India to purchase over 200 American-made aircraft from Boeing.

Biden noted how the sale will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and help Air India meet growing demands for air transportation in India, read a White House statement.

Air India, which will buy 250 aircraft from Airbus, has also selected Boeing for the purchase of up to 290 planes as part of its growth strategy.

President Biden and PM Modi also discussed the importance of the strategic technology partnership between India and the United States, highlighting the recent inaugural launch of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology hosted in Washington two weeks ago, added the statement.

During the call, the two leaders reaffirmed the strength of the US-India relationship and committed to continue working together and in groups like the Quad to advance economic growth for our two countries and expand cooperation on our shared priorities.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which has resulted in robust growth in all domains.

Boeing said, in a statement, that Air India has selected up to 290 of its jets to serve its strategy for sustainable growth. It said Air India has selected 190 737 MAX, 20 787 Dreamliner and 10 777X airplanes. The agreement between Boeing and Air India includes options for 50 additional 737 MAXs and 20 787-9s aircraft.

PM Modi invited Boeing and other US companies to make use of the opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India.

"The United States can and will lead the world in manufacturing. I am proud to announce today the purchase of over 200 American-made aircraft through a historic agreement between Air India and Boeing," said Biden.

"This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree. This announcement also reflects the strength of the US-India economic partnership. Together with Prime Minister Modi, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further as we continue to confront shared global challenges--creating a more secure and prosperous future for all of our citizens," he added.

