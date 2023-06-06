Air India flight AI173 diverted to Russia's Magadan after snag

New Delhi, June 6 Air India flight AI173, from Delhi to San Francisco, was forced to divert and make an emergency landing at Magadan airport in Russia due to a technical issue with one of its engines, officials said.

The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members, encountered the problem mid-flight, prompting the pilot to take immediate action to ensure the safety of all onboard.

Air India officials assured the passengers that alternate travel arrangements would be made to ensure they reach their destinations as soon as possible.

"The aircraft is undergoing the mandatory checks on ground. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," said the airline's spokesperson.

"Air India will operate an alternate aircraft from Magadan to San Francisco on June 7, 2023 carrying all passengers and crew of AI173 who are presently accommodated in local hotels in Magadan. The authorities are extending all cooperation in our effort to ensure that passengers safely reach their destination at the earliest," said the spokesperson.



