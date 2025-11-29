Airbus flags solar radiation risk, orders precautionary measures for A320 fleet

Toulouse [France], November 29 : Airbus has issued an update on precautionary fleet measures for its A320 Family aircraft after analysis of a recent event revealed that intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to flight controls, according to an official statement by the company.

Airbus said it has consequently identified a significant number of A320 Family aircraft currently in service which may be impacted.

The statement added that Airbus has worked proactively with aviation authorities to request immediate precautionary action from operators via an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT). The measure is intended to implement available software and hardware protection and ensure the fleet remains safe to fly. The AOT will be reflected in an Emergency Airworthiness Directive from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the statement added.

Airbus acknowledged that the recommendations will lead to operational disruptions for passengers and customers. It apologised for the inconvenience and said it would work closely with operators while keeping safety as its number one and overriding priority.

As the directive began taking effect, domestic carriers Air India and IndiGo on Saturday warned of potential delays and schedule adjustments on routes operated by their A320 family aircraft.

In a post on X, Air India said it is "aware of a directive from Airbus related to its A320 family aircraft currently in-service across airline operators," and noted that the requirement would involve a "software/hardware realignment" on part of its fleet.

"We are aware of a directive from Airbus related to its A320 family aircraft currently in service across airline operators. This will result in a software/hardware realignment on a part of our fleet, leading to longer turnaround time and delays to our scheduled operations," the airline said.

"Air India regrets any inconvenience this may cause to passengers till the reset is carried out across the fleet. We request customers to check their flight status at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport and connect with our contact centre at 011-69329333, 011-69329999 for any further assistance," it added.

Air India also recalled that on November 11, it had completed the retrofit programme for its legacy A320neo fleet, with the final aircraft among 27 returning to service with new cabin interiors and updated livery. With newly delivered A320neo jets and those integrated following the Vistara merger, the airline now operates 104 A320 Family aircraft featuring new or upgraded interiors, it said.

IndiGo, in a separate post on X, said that "safety comes first" as it carries out the mandated updates across its A320 fleet "with full diligence and care, in line with all safety protocols."

"Safety comes first. Always...Airbus has issued a technical advisory for the global A320 fleet. We are proactively completing the mandated updates on our aircraft with full diligence and care, in line with all safety protocols. While we work through these precautionary updates, some flights may see some slight schedule changes," the airline posted.

"Our teams are here 24x7 to support you with rebooking, updates, and information. Please check your latest flight status on our app/website before heading to the airport. Thank you for your patience and trust on us," IndiGo added.

Both airlines assured customers of continued support as they carry out the precautionary measures mandated by Airbus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor