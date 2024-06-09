Aircraft carrying message 'Release Imran Khan' flies over stadium during IND v PAK match in New York

New York [US], June 9 : An aircraft carrying the message 'Release Imran Khan' was spotted over the stadium during India versus Pakistan match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on Sunday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) posted a video of the incident on their X handle, captioned 'Release Imran Khan'.

Release Imran Khan 🇵🇰#PakvsInd pic.twitter.com/FOPnnWy3Se— PTI (@PTIofficial) June 9, 2024

Khan (71), who served as Pakistan's Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail since August 2023 on multiple charges including the Toshakhana case, cipher case and un-Islamic marriage case.

It is pertinent to note that Imran Khan led Pakistan to victory in the only ODI World Cup in 1992 won by the country.

Pakistan went to general elections in February this year.

However, allegations were raised on the fairness of the polls, with several parties, especially the PTI alleging rigging and lack of a level playing field in the polls.

PTI, which lost its election symbol, fielded its candidates as independents.

The independent candidates backed by PTI secured the most number of seats in the elections. But, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and other smaller parties formed the government.

Meanwhile, coming to the match, India has scored 81 runs for the loss of three wickets in 10 overs. Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav stood at the crease on score of 34 and 5 respectively. Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi claimed two and one wickets respectively.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field against Rohit Sharma-lead Team India in the highly anticipated clash. India headed into the match with the same playing XI while Pakistan made one change by replacing Azam Khan with Imad Wasim.

Emotions will run high among passionate fans in the stands as India and Pakistan step into the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium to add a new chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday.

In the previous edition of the competition, riding on Virat Kohli's heroics, India pulled off a thrilling victory at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2022. This time, Pakistan will try to avenge their slump by winning their first match of the competition after suffering an incredible meltdown against the USA in Dallas.

Meanwhile, Rohit-led Team India started their T20 WC campaign with a comfortable win over Ireland by 8-wicket while Babar Azam-led Pakistan suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of associate member US.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

