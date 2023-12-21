Ajay on being hyper about daughter Nysa: I am but I’m not allowed to show it

Mumbai, Dec 21 Actor Ajay Devgn has spoken about his daughter Nysa and said that he is not allowed to show his hyper about her.

Karan Johar on his chat show asked him about how hyper he is about Nysa.

Karan asked: “Are you still up at night before she comes back?”

Responding to Karan, Ajay said: “Yeah, I am hyper but I am not allowed to show it because I get fired at, what's wrong with you, why do you get stressed?”

“Also when we were fired by our parents, they used to explain to us, for 20 - 25 mins, ye kya, yeh kyun kiya. Now we open our mouth and they will say, yeah yeah, we know, you are right, they don't want to go on the next line, they've understood.”

Ajay married actress Kajol in 1999. The couple has two children. Their daughter, Nysa, was born in 2003 and their son, Yug, was born in 2010.

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

