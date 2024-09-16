Ajman Crown Prince meets Chinese political leader Zhang Xiaolun

Ajman [UAE], September 16 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, received Zhang Xiaolun, member of the National Political Committee of China's ruling party, at Ajman Ruler's Court.

Zhang also holds the position of Chairman of the Board for both the Chinese Industries Chamber and Sinomach, which is a leading company in heavy equipment manufacturing.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Tourism Development Department.

The meeting saw engaging discussions on Sinomach's strategic initiatives and ongoing projects in the region, underscoring Ajman's commitment to strengthening ties between governmental bodies and the private sector.

Nuaimi emphasised that these partnerships are vital in facilitating the exchange of expertise and executing major developmental projects, ultimately boosting economic activity, fostering innovation, and enhancing the overall business climate.

Sheikh Ammar and Zhang Xiaolun witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ajman government and Sinomach.

The MoU, signed by Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi on behalf of the Ajman government, and Yan Weihua, General Manager of CNEEC Group, on behalf of Sinomach, paves the way for future cooperation on investment projects in infrastructure and manufacturing industries, with an estimated value of AED 5 billion.

Sheikh Ammar reaffirmed Ajman's commitment to fostering an attractive business environment for entrepreneurs and investors. "Ajman is dedicated to creating an ideal climate for investment, aligned with the emirate's and the UAE's broader economic visions and strategies. We are focused on expanding infrastructure and modern industries to attract global companies and support their operations in our emirate," he said.

For his part, Zhang Xiaolun expressed his happiness at meeting the Crown Prince of Ajman, and praised the ongoing cultural and economic renaissance in the UAE, particularly in Ajman.

He highlighted the emirate's progressive legislation, modern infrastructure, and flexible services, making it an attractive destination for international business.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Vice President of Ajman Cultural and Sports Club; Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ajman's Citizens Affairs Office; and Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Ajman Ruler's Court. (ANI/WAM)

