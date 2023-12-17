Ajman Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Ajman [UAE], December 17 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, mourned Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the late Emir of Kuwait, who passed away on Saturday.

The Ruler of Ajman said that the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab and Islamic world lost a great leader, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in peace and to grant patience and solace to his family and the people of Kuwait. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor