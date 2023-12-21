Akansha Ranjan Kapoor talks about playing Neena Gupta's daughter in 'Dastoor’

Mumbai, Dec 21 Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor recently appeared in Jasleen Royal's latest music video 'Dastoor' and she said that having grown up in the presence of Neena Gupta, portraying her daughter was incredibly emotional.

The song features Babil Khan, Jasleen Royal alongside Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta, with Akansha adding her enchanting presence to the ensemble.

Akansha expressed: "Jackie Sir brought laughter to the set; his playful antics, like appearing with a plant and cracking jokes, brought smiles to everyone. Having grown up in the presence of Neena Aunty, portraying her daughter was incredibly emotional, especially when I discovered I would play her daughter. She holds a special place in my heart and has been a dear figure in my life."

The music video depicts the love story of a couple (played by Jasleen Royal and Babil Khan), constrained by society and leading to their separation. Yet, it reunites them later in life (played by Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff) as they come together in marriage, surrounded by loved ones. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor notably portrays Neena Gupta's daughter, exuding charm in her elegant Indian attire embellished with a pink suit and exquisite jewelry.

Talking about the song and her collaboration with Jasleen Royal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared: " I filmed this song with Neena Ma’am, Jackie Sir, and Jasleen. It was a delightful one-day shoot at Madh Island filled with nothing but joy.

“Witnessing the touching moment between Neena Aunty and Jackie Sir, where he gently applied kajal to her eyes, moved everyone to tears—it was a truly beautiful moment. Jasleen was fantastic throughout, displaying kindness, motivation, and a keen eye for the scenes. It was just a day of shooting, but it was brimming with fun and positivity."

On the work front, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is all set to make her debut in the Telugu industry with CV Kumar’s highly anticipated directorial ‘MaayaOne’ opposite Sundeep Kishan.

