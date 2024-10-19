Akhtar Mengal alleges Senator abductions, opposes proposed constitutional reforms

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 19 : Akhtar Mengal, leader of the Balochistan National Party (BNP), has alleged the abduction of two senators from his party along with their families.

He emphasised that he would not support the ongoing discussions about constitutional amendments in Pakistan until his party members are safely recovered, the Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to reporters outside Maulana Fazlur Rehman's residence in Islamabad, Mengal expressed frustration over the government's management of the situation. He questioned the rush to expedite constitutional changes without adequate public transparency.

Mengal further claimed that the family of a female senator had been taken hostage to force her attendance at a luncheon with the Prime Minister.

"Is this what respect for the vote looks like?" he asked, adding that it is unacceptable for parliamentarians and their families to face threats and intimidation.

He pledged to abstain from any discussions about the amendments until his missing senators are found. Mengal condemned the lack of transparency surrounding the proposed changes, labelling it an assault on democracy and expressing concerns about external influences in the matter, reported the Express Tribune.

He indicated that his party would engage with the opposition alliance regarding the amendments, insisting that no constitutional changes should occur under coercive circumstances.

In the meantime, a delegation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has once again visited Maulana Fazlur Rehman's residence to further discussions on the proposed constitutional amendments. The PTI delegation, led by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, included prominent figures such as Barrister Salman Akram Raja, Asad Qaiser, and Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, along with Hamid Raza, chairman of the Sunni Ittehad Council.

During these discussions, both parties engaged in detailed conversations regarding the ongoing constitutional reforms.

This series of meetings comes amid intensified consultations, as other political leaders, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, also hold separate discussions with Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the issue, the Express Tribune reported.

Yesterday, Barrister Gohar announced that a consensus is nearly reached with JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman regarding the 26th Constitutional Amendment, with a final announcement expected after consultations with PTI founder Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media after the meeting with Rehman in Islamabad, Barrister Gohar explained that PTI had met with its allies, including the JUI-F chief, to discuss the constitutional amendments.

He noted a strong likelihood of reaching an agreement during the previous discussions, with Friday's meeting reinforcing that understanding.

