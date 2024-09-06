Akron Chemical Fire: Evacuation Ordered After Explosion at Koki Laboratories (Watch Video)

A massive fire erupted on Thursday at Koki Laboratories in Akron, Ohio. The fire resulted in a black plume of smoke in the 1000 block of rosemary boulevard. Following which Police officials evacuated a half mile radius from the fire.

Firefighters and emergency services responded promptly, establishing a cordoned-off area and evacuating businesses and nearby apartments within a half-mile radius. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, but local authorities are advising residents, particularly those with respiratory conditions, to avoid the smoke. The situation remains fluid as hazmat teams work to contain the fire, and an investigation into its cause is currently underway.

Numerous homes and businesses within half-mile radius evacuated as massive fire in progress at chemical plant in Akron, Ohio; authorities reportedly bracing for potential explosion.



pic.twitter.com/GQumwsNWeI — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) September 5, 2024

Reports on social media indicate that the evacuation zone includes the nearby Rosemary apartments, a large HUD-subsidized complex previously managed by the Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority before being sold to private landlords. The plant is situated near a landfill, further complicating the situation. Koki Laboratories specializes in chemical manufacturing and preparations.