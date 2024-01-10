Akshay, Tiger all set for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ release on Eid

Mumbai, Jan 10 Action heroes Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set for the release of their upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and have given a countdown till Eid.

Akshay and Tiger took to their respective Instagram accounts, where they shared a new picture posing in army green T-shirts paired with camouflage pants posing in front of a chopper.

For the caption they wrote: “Bade aur Chote se milne ka samay ho gaya hai aur kam… Just #3monthstoBadeMiyanChoteMiyan.”

Produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, and is guided by the blockbuster director Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, is about two men with their contrasting personalities and maverick methods, Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan need to overcome their differences and labor together to transport the offenders to impartiality and preserve the day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor