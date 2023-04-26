Al Marar urges UN Security Council to peacefully resolve conflicts by promoting dialogue and cooperation between states

New York [US], April 26 (/WAM): Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, urged United Nations Security Council members to peacefully resolve conflicts by promoting dialogue and cooperation between states.

Al Marar spoke to the Council during an open debate titled "Effective multilateralism through the defence of the principles of the UN Charter."

"Our sustained commitment to effective multilateralism, grounded in international law and the principles of the UN Charter, is essential to maintaining international peace and security," Al Marar said.

"In turn, defending the principles of the Charter is vital to maintaining effective multilateralism. To address our common challenges and threats, it is imperative to promote dialogue and cooperation among nations. We must double down on efforts to bring a peaceful resolution to conflict and crises, from Sudan to Ukraine," he added.

In his statement, Al Marar emphasised the need for the multilateral system to serve all UN members, not only member states with disproportionate influence over the multilateral system.

He noted that the multilateral system must facilitate the peaceful settlement of disputes, promote security, and devise collective solutions to key global threats. Al Marar said the multilateral system must include all stakeholders not only governments including civil society and the private sector.

The meeting took place during the Russian Federation's Council presidency in April. It was chaired by Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov. (/WAM)

