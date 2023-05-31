Al-Qadir Trust Case: Imran Khan receives bail till June 19

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 31 : Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case has been extended till June 19 against the surety bonds of Rs 500,000, reported Dawn.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Khan arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex shortly after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed him to approach a relevant accountability court within three working days.

Regarding the Al-Qadir Trust case, the judge extended Khan's bail till June 19 against surety bonds worth Rs 500,000.

The Al-Qadir Trust case alleges that the PTI chief and his wife, Bushra Bibi, obtained billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from a real estate firm for legalising Rs50 billion that was identified and returned to the country by the UK during the previous PTI government.

On May 9, the PTI Chief was arrested after which a protest sparked across Pakistan. The PTI chief had immediately approached the IHC for release but it had declared his arrest legal, reported Dawn.

Imran had then approached the Supreme Court, which on May 11, termed his arrest "invalid and unlawful" and directed him to appear before the IHC the next day.

Subsequently, the IHC granted Imran bail in the case for two weeks and stopped authorities from arresting the PTI chief till May 17 in any case registered in Islamabad after May 9.

Meanwhile, an Islamabad accountability court declared the bail plea of the PTI Chief's wife Bushra Bibi in the Al Qadir Trust case as "infructuous" after the NAB Investigation Officer Mian Umer Nadeem said her arrest was "not needed".

Judge Mohammad Bashir presided over the hearing. Bibi, her counsel Khawaja Harris and NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi appeared in court, according to Dawn.

At the outset of the hearing, Abbasi said, "Imran issued a statement on May 13, where he used inappropriate language for NAB, the chairman and spread false propaganda against the accountability watchdog."

He argued that the PTI chief made statements with the ill intention of pressuring the NAB. "We never raided or attacked Imran's Zaman Park residence, neither did we ever issue arrest warrants for his wife," the prosecutor general said.

The federal government earlier placed the PTI Chief Khan's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) in the 190 million Pound (PKR 60 billion) National Crime Agency (NCA) scandal, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani News Channel that provides comprehensive news coverage and updates on topics ranging from politics, business and finance, money and stock market to fashion entertainment and weather updates.

Khan's name was placed on the ECL at the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi's request after approval from the federal cabinet, sources privy to the development said.

