Al-Sayegh participates in opening of second edition of World Food Conference in India

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI/WAM): Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, participated in the official opening of the second edition of the World Food Conference, which is currently being held in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

More than 80 countries participated in the conference, including high-level ministers and delegations, and a number of CEOs of food safety and processing companies. The UAE participated through a large delegation from the private sector, which includes more than 65 companies operating in the food sector.

The conference was opened by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India. During his speech, he stressed the importance of the conference, as it provides a platform for communicating and working with Indian government agencies, professionals in the food industry, farmers, businessmen and other stakeholders to participate in discussions, establish partnerships and explore investment opportunities in the food sector. agricultural.

For his part, Al Sayegh said, "This conference and the great participation it witnessed emphasized the importance of food security for the world and the need to find sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions in the field of food security. The UAE's wise leadership has attached great importance to finding sustainable solutions to food security, and in this regard, for the first time in The Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), the Presidency of the Conference is placing the food file as a priority, as the country is preparing to present the "UAE Declaration on Resilient Food Systems, Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Action," through which the UAE urges all participants in the Conference of the Parties to sign You must contribute to supporting this announcement.

On the sidelines of the Indian World Food Conference, His Excellency Al Sayegh held a meeting with His Excellency Pashupati Kumar Paras, Minister of Food Industries, where the two sides affirmed their common interest in strengthening the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and India. They also discussed cooperation between the two countries in the field of food security.

It is worth noting that the conference will host 48 sessions focusing on various aspects of the food industry and processing, with a focus on financial empowerment, quality assurance, and supporting innovations in the systems and technology used in this field. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor