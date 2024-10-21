Ali Al Dhaheri appointed Chairman of Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 21 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced today the appointment of Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre (arbitrateAD), alongside his current role as First Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber.

The board also decided to appoint Khaled Abdul Karim Al Fahim, a member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber's board, as a new member of arbitrateAD's board. The new members will assume their duties during the current administrative term, which extends until 2026.

This was announced during a board meeting of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, chaired by Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi.

Al Dhaheri stated that arbitrateAD strengthens Abu Dhabi's position and enhances the UAE's presence as a global hub for commercial dispute resolution. He emphasised the importance of focusing efforts on enabling the Centre to provide the best services in the field of commercial arbitration, in line with the highest standards of impartiality, independence, and transparency.

This, he noted, aligns with the evolving expectations of the commercial arbitration community, promotes investment opportunities, and facilitates more business in Abu Dhabi, positioning it as a preferred destination for international commercial dispute resolution. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor