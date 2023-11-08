Alizeh Agnihotri on uncle Salman and shooting for the film 'Farrey'

Mumbai, Nov 8 Superstar Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to embark on her Bollywood journey with her debut film 'Farrey' releasing on November 24.

Speaking to the media, she revealed how there was no pressure put on the cast by Salman while they were shooting for the film.

Alizeh, daughter of Salman's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and actor-producer Atul Agnihotri, spoke about how the cast members were under no pressure, though her uncle is the presenter of the film.

When asked if her uncle wanted them to act in a particular way, or put any pressure on them, Alizeh said, "There was no pressure from him at all. He gave us all freedom and never interfered while we were shooting the film. We all had only one motive and that was to have fun."

Of course, the burden of expectations is growing. "I feel the expectations and the pressure coming from outside while we promote the film," Alizeh said.

She added: "Because we had no pressure on us, that is the reason we all had great fun while shooting the film."

Sharing her experience of shooting the film, she said, "It was a great wonderful experience. We could improvise a lot because our director gave us freedom. We used to find new ways to cheat and experiment with new things."

Farrey features Alizeh, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn, Prasanna Bisht , Ronit Bose Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in significant roles.

Helmed by National award-winning director, Soumendra Padhi, the film is produced by Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor