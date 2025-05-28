All-party delegation conveys 'India's zero tolerance for nuclear blackmail' during their visit to Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], May 28 : All-party delegation, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha on a four-day visit to Indonesia starting Wednesday met with Muhammad Husein Fadlulloh, Vice-Chairperson of the Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, and Muhammad Rofiqi, SH Chairperson of Indonesia-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, Embassy of India, Jakarta said in a release.

The delegation also met with Dr Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary General of ASEAN, and Arief Havas Oegroseno, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia.

In all their interactions, the delegation conveyed India's clear and resolute policy of dealing with terrorism, zero tolerance for nuclear blackmail and no distinction between terrorists and their sponsors.

The release added that the delegation sought support from Indonesia in defeating terrorism, its backers, financiers, and sponsors at all crucial international forums and intergovernmental organisations.

During the interaction at the Parliament, Indonesian side condemned terrorism citing it being against humanity and supported India's zero-tolerance approach. They conveyed that Indonesia believes in dialogue and communication for solving problems, not through terrorism, as per the release.

Secretary General Dr Kao in his meeting highlighted that the visit of all party delegation to ASEAN countries including Indonesia and Indian Parliament's active and bipartisan engagement is a loud and clear message to the world on India's zero tolerance for any form of terrorism.

As strong partners, he called upon India and ASEAN to aligning efforts on combating terrorism and violent extremism, the release added.

The release further added that Arief Havas Oegroseno, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia during his interaction with the delegation conveyed the importance laid by Indonesia in further cementing deep and close friendship with India and emphasised that like India - Indonesia has zero tolerance for terrorism.

He also proposed for both countries to work actively towards enhancing counter-terrorism collaboration including through joint activities to strengthen capacity and capabilities in combating transnational crime and terrorism.

On Wednesday, the all-party delegation, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in Jakarta as part of India's diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor.

The Indian embassy said that India is committed to fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The Members of Parliament arrived in Jakarta after concluding their visit to Singapore.

"The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon'ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in Jakarta as part of India's diplomatic outreach on #OperationSindoor. India stands committed to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Through this outreach, India sets out to seek understanding and support of its historic friend and Comprehensive Strategic partner, the Indian Embassy in Indonesia, posted on X.

The delegation is visiting many countries as part of India's global outreach against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The delegation has so far visited Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people and injured several others. The forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in over 100 deaths of terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

