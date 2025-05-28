All-Party Delegation holds talks with ELIAMEP think tank in Greece

Athens [Greece], May 28 : An All-Party Delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi engaged in a comprehensive and interactive discussion with ELIAMEP think tank: Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP).

The delegation presented India's resolute and proactive policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Greece stated, "The All Party Parliamentary Delegation engaged in a comprehensive and interactive discussion with ELIAMEP."

The delegation also held a dialogue with Tasos Chatzivasileiou, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "Presenting Bharat's Perspective on the Global Stage- The all-party delegation, headed by Hon'ble MP Smt. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, engaged in a substantive and fruitful dialogue with H.E. Mr. Tasos Chatzivasileiou, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece. The delegation emphasised India's resolute and proactive policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, underscoring the nation's strengthened commitment to international peace and security."

During the meeting, the leaders exchanged pleasantries and posed for a group photo.

The all-party delegation group 6 reached Greece on Tuesday evening. Indian Ambassador to Greece Rudrendra Tandon welcomed the delegation at the airport.

The group also held talks with the Greece-India Friendship Group earlier in the day.

"The all-party delegation, led by the Hon'ble MP Ms. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, commenced its official engagements with a meeting involving members of the Hellenic Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Foreign Affairs, as well as the Greece-India Friendship Group."

The delegation arrived Athens on Tuesday.

"An all-party delegation led by Member of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi arrives in Athens, Greece, underscoring the nation's commitment to counter terrorism," the Embassy stated in a post on X.

The group to visit Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi is currently in Athens.

The delegation includes Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Mian Altaf Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and Former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

