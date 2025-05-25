all-party delegation in New York highlights India's anti-terror stance

New York [US], May 25 : An all-party delegation from India, led by Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, arrived in New York as part of a diplomatic outreach designed to project India's united and resolute stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, an official press release by the Consulate General of India in New York stated.

The delegation also included Bhubaneswar Kalita (Rajya Sabha), Milind Murli Deora (Rajya Sabha), Shashank Mani Tripathi (Lok Sabha), Ganti Harish Madhur (Lok Sabha), and Ambassador (Retd.) Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The visit forms part of India's broader engagement with key international partners, including the United States, to foster global cooperation in addressing terrorism.

During their stay in New York, the delegation visited the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, where they paid tribute to the innocent lives lost in the 9/11 attacks. The delegation honoured the memory of the victims and reaffirmed India's commitment to the global fight against terrorism, expressing support for all victims of such inhuman acts. This act of remembrance was a part of the delegation's message of solidarity.

The all-party delegation also held meetings with prominent think tanks, academic institutions, and members of the media in New York. The discussions focused on the strategic ties between India and the United States and addressed collaborative efforts to tackle the evolving threat of terrorism. The delegation conveyed India's message of zero tolerance and highlighted the unified national resolve against terrorism in all interactions.

The visit is a component of India's continued outreach to engage with global stakeholders and encourage consensus on the urgent need for stronger international mechanisms to counter terrorism. The delegation addressed the importance of disrupting terror support networks and bringing perpetrators to justice.

The delegation's programme in New York is part of ongoing efforts to reinforce India's global partnerships, communicate its stance on terrorism, and engage international actors on collective security and counter-terrorism measures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor