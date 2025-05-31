All-party delegation led by Sanjay Jha leaves for Malaysia from Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], May 31 : The all-party delegation led by JD (U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has left for Malaysia after completing the Indonesia leg of their visit.

Jha on Friday addressed the Indian diaspora in Jakarta and reiterated India's new approach in dealing with cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

He said if a terror incident happens, "India ab andar ghus ke marega (India will hit the target by getting in)" .

"PM Modi has said very clearly that this (hitting back) is the new normal....Our nation is progressing, and there is peace," said Jha.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists.

Indian Armed Forces also repelled the subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

India and Pakistan have reached an understanding regarding the cessation of hostilities after Pakistan DGMO called up his Indian counterpart.

Jha said people of the country foiled attempt of terrorists to cause communal disharmony.

"The way terrorists targeted a particular community, their purpose was to spread communal disharmony in our country, but we are a mature nation. Even a small incident did not erupt... ," Jha said addressing the diaspora.

The delegation is visiting partner countries to express India's firm resolve against cross-border terrorism and its policy of zero tolerance to terrorism.

The delegation, led by Jha, has visited Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. It includes Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi Aparajita Sarangi (all BJP), Abhishek Banerjee (Trinamool Congress), John Brittas (CPI-M), Congress leader and former union minister Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar.

