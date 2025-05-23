All-party delegation led by Shrikant Shinde sends "message of harmony" during UAE visit

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 23 : An all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde visited prominent religious sites in the UAE, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, as part of a mission to promote harmony and coexistence.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) was established in 2008 by a decree issued by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

In addition to the mosque, the delegation also visited the BAPS Hindu Temple and the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara.

Sharing a post on X, the Indian Embassy in UAE wrote, "The All-party delegation led by @DrSEShinde sends a strong message of harmony, tolerance and peaceful coexistence - the values shared and cherished by India and UAE. The delegation paid obeisance at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, BAPS Hindu Temple and Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara."

After their visit, Shrikant Shinde described it as a 'divine' experience, calling it a "reflection of (Aastha) faith and (Asmita) identity" in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking toafter the temple visit, Shrikant Shinde said, "The only word that truly captures the experience is divine. Witnessing its grandeur in the heart of the Abu Dhabi desert fills me with deep respect for all those who contributed to making this temple."

"I sincerely thank the BAPS organisation for their tireless efforts in bringing such magnificent temples to life. Today, we witness a reflection of (Aastha) faith and (Asmita) identity in Abu Dhabi. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the late Sushma Swaraj ji for their pivotal roles in making this vision possible," said Shinde.

Earlier in the day, the delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde participated in an interaction event with the Indian community in the UAE, where the members shared the 'New India' and the 'new normal' which has emerged after the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor launched in response.

During the interaction event, BJD MP Sasmit Patra shared that Operation Sindoor highlighted India's response towards terrorism. He said, "We will ensure more than 100 terrorists die for what you're doing. This is the new India."

Earlier in the day, the delegation met Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence. Al Nahyan conveyed his deep condolences for the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The delegation highlighted the perpetration of cross-border terrorism and Pakistan's efforts to cause social disharmony in India.

The all-party delegation projects India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.

